Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You might be able to run two instances of Gemini on Android at once (APK teardown)
- Gemini may get an update that adds a handle at the top of the app.
- Long pressing this handle allows you to open Gemini in another window.
- Users can use Gemini in both windows at the same time.
When it comes to features designed for larger screens, Google’s AI assistant comes up a bit lacking. However, Gemini could soon get a feature that would be perfect for foldables and tablets.
When you open the current version of the Gemini app for Android, it can appear as a popup, or you can expand it to fullscreen. However, in the latest beta (version 15.26.34) of the Google app for Android, activating a flag gives the user another option.
After the flag is enabled, the user will see a handle appear at the top of the Gemini popup. Tapping on this handle does nothing, but long-pressing on it will allow you to drag the window to the top of the screen. When this window is dropped, it will open up a second window, allowing you to use Gemini in two windows at the same time.
When this is done, the user can have a conversation in both windows with neither conversation affecting the other. As we mentioned earlier, we could see such a feature being pretty handy if you’re using a foldable or a tablet.
<meta-data android:name="com.samsung.android.drag_and_drop.launch.multiwindow.mode" android:value="true"/>
In addition, we also came across a new manifest entry related to this, which you can see above. This seems to hint that this feature will come to Galaxy devices as Samsung multi-window mode.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any idea as to if or when this feature could be made widely available in the stable version of the Google app for Android.