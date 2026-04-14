Gemini's most personal feature is making its biggest expansion yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Personal Intelligence launched earlier this year, giving Gemini a holistic look at your digital life across Google products.

Google is now expanding access to Personal Intelligence globally, with the key exception of European markets.

The company also teases that Personal Intelligence for free Gemini users globally will be here “in the next few weeks.”

Our modern AI era has made plenty of big promises, but one with the most potential to be really impactful has been the availability of AI agents that really get to know us and our needs on a holistic level. Back at the start of the year, Google announced Personal Intelligence for Gemini, designed to help solve problems by leaning on broad contextual knowledge of our digital lives. And now Google shares that Personal Intelligence is making a big, global expansion.

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Personal Intelligence is designed to tap into Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search, looking at your usage history and content you’ve already shared, and then finding the most appropriate data to empower it to address your input. For instance, in this demo video Google shows how Personal Intelligence can answer questions about tires for your vehicle by both identifying the make and model, and thinking about your travel needs:

In this case, Personal Intelligence was able to pull that data together from stuff like pictures shared to Google Photos. And when it can’t find the needed context on its own, it can always just ask you to fill in the blanks.

Initially, access to Personal Intelligence was a bit limited, and when Google first introduced the tool it was only available for paid AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. At the time, the company also mentioned plans to eventually expand access to more regions — and that’s really starting to happen now.

First up, we’ve got a big global push, as Google flips the switch on Personal Intelligence for users around the world — with the notable exception of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. And in addition to Pro and Ultra, you can get access through the more affordable AI Plus. That also means it’s now working across all supported Gemini languages.

Arguably even better, though, is Personal Intelligence coming to all of us who aren’t paying for a Google AI plan. Just like it did with Personal Intelligence for free users in the US last month, the next step in this expansion is bringing it to all the rest of those free accounts. While there’s no precise ETA, Google says that we can look forward to “a broader rollout to free users coming in the next few weeks.”

If you haven’t had the chance to try it for yourself just yet, most of us can now look forward to seeing what Personal Intelligence can do to improve our Gemini experience very soon.

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