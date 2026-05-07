Google may already be testing a 'deeply integrated' agentic solution to take on OpenClaw

Google

TL;DR Google’s next agentic AI could already be under internal testing at the company.

Codenamed “Remy,” the tool is described as a “24/7 personal agent.”

After spinning down work on Project Mariner efforts, Remy may be Google’s response to OpenClaw.

Right now, the question isn’t whether or not AI agents can help get work done for us on our behalf — it’s just how much we’re able to do with them. As systems reach higher and higher levels of capabilities, we’re already seeing the goalposts move, and just the other day we heard that Google was shifting development resources away from the browser-based Project Mariner and on to more OpenClaw-like systems. Now another report shines a little more light on the shape such efforts are taking.

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Google is internally testing a new agentic AI system dubbed “Remy,” according to a report from Business Insider. It’s not clear if this is the same project those Project Mariner devs pivoted to, but it’s similarly described as quite like OpenClaw in its operation.

The tool is supposedly “deeply integrated across Google” and claims to be able to “monitor for things that matter to you, handle complex tasks proactively, and learn your preferences over time.” Or as the elevator pitch puts it: “Remy is your 24/7 personal agent for work, school, and daily life, powered by Gemini.”

Google employees are supposedly dogfooding Remy right now, putting it through its paces. The sources sharing this information haven’t clarified, though, whether it’s meant to stay as an internal tool, helping maximize employee productivity, or if it may eventually see the light of day with a public release. Those “work” and “school” references definitely have us thinking it’s more the latter.

Gemini already offers plenty of agentic functionality, completing tasks on your behalf, but many of the solutions we’ve seen so far are narrowly focused on specific apps or use cases. Even without having a full sense of the scope of Remy’s capabilities, the descriptions available definitely give the sense that it’s much more broadly useful — which could be exactly what Google needs to stay relevant in this increasingly competitive corner of AI development.

With Remy still in internal testing, it’s probably too soon to think about anything like a launch, even with Google I/O on our calendar for later this month, but we wouldn’t be surprised to at least hear Google talk about its future plans for the tool at the conference.

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