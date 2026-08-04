Google could soon let you assign tasks to Spark from a regular Gemini chat

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new “Assign Task” option for Gemini.

It will let users assign tasks to Gemini Spark without first selecting it from the sidebar.

Users will not be able to access other Gemini tools in conversations with the “Assign Task” option selected.

Google is making it easier to use Gemini Spark on mobile. The company was recently spotted working on introducing Gemini Spark Skill management to the mobile app, and now it seems it’s also trying to make it simpler for users to start assigning tasks to Gemini Spark.

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While going through the latest version of the Google app (17.45.14), we managed to enable a new option for Google Gemini that could prove very useful. Right now, users can only assign tasks to Spark by selecting “Spark” from the sidebar in the Gemini app.

However, Google could soon add a new “Assign Task” option in Gemini’s input tool sheet. With the option selected, users will be able to interact with Gemini Spark without first switching to it from the sidebar.

It’s worth noting that selecting the “Assign Task” option will switch the chat to Spark, so users won’t be able to use other tools such as Images or Videos within the same chat. The app will prompt users to start a new chat for regular Gemini conversations. Any updates on assigned tasks will also show up in the Spark section of the Gemini app, and not alongside regular Gemini chats in the sidebar.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This new “Assign Task” option isn’t available in the Gemini app right now. However, it could roll out sooner rather than later. From what we can see, it’s working well already and could be ready for prime time. We will keep you updated with any new information when it comes out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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