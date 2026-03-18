First the Galaxy S26 series, now Gemini task automation is rolling out to Pixel 10

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s screen automation feature is reportedly rolling out to Pixel 10 users.

This comes after Google announced it would arrive as part of the March 2026 Pixel Drop.

The feature lets Gemini handle some tasks, such as ordering food, without the user having to manually open an app.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series debuted a rather nifty Gemini feature, as the chatbot can automate tasks without users needing to manually open apps. Now, it looks like this screen automation feature is finally rolling out to Pixel 10 phones.

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Google announced earlier this month that the Pixel 10 flagships would receive this agentic feature as part of the March 2026 Pixel Drop. It’s been a bit of a wait, but 9to5Google reports that they’re seeing this screen automation feature on their phones. Check out the outlet’s screenshots below.

So what tasks can Gemini actually accomplish? Google’s in-app description notes that the feature can perform tasks like placing orders or booking rides. Google’s support page also notes that you can order groceries or add them to your cart. The company cautions users that Gemini will take screenshots (ostensibly the ones presented in the chat window), which are then sent to reviewers.

9to5Google also gave us a look at the actual task automation process on the Pixel 10 series, as it ordered a drink and a sandwich. Gemini asked a few follow-up questions during this process, such as the location you’d like to order from, and the size of the drink. It also offers a task progress bar in your notifications. Check out the outlet’s screens below.

In keeping with Google’s previous statements, users have to manually check out. That’s a very sensible approach and means you still have a window to tweak things or cancel the process. Furthermore, Google also offers a Take control button during this process so you can step in to manually perform actions.

The bad news is that this feature is restricted to Pixel 10 series owners in the US, so you’re out of luck if you’ve got the latest Pixel flagship in Europe, Asia, or elsewhere. In saying so, Galaxy S26 owners in Korea and the US can also take advantage of this feature.

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