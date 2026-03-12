Google Gemini’s task automation is finally live on the Galaxy S26

TL;DR Gemini can now perform tasks on your phone, with the Galaxy S26 series getting the feature first.

Instead of opening apps manually, you can say something like “Get me a ride to the airport,” and Gemini handles the workflow.

Android phones have had smart assistants for years. But now Google is pushing things a step further: instead of just answering questions, Gemini is starting to do things on your phone, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is first in line.

The new feature, Gemini task automation, is easy to use. You just tell your phone what you want, and Gemini takes care of the steps. For example, you can ask Gemini to order a coffee and a croissant or book a ride somewhere. Instead of you opening the apps, the AI goes into the right apps and finishes the process (h/t 9to5Google). It can even skip extra steps and pick the right options when you order.

This feature also handles multi-step requests. Instead of saying “open Uber” and then typing in an address, you can just say, “Get me a ride to the airport.” Gemini will do the rest.

You’ll get a notification when Gemini is working on something. You can watch it happen live or just keep using your phone as usual.

Be ready to finish things up at the end, though. For safety, Google does not let Gemini press the final “place order” or “pay” button. After Gemini builds your cart and skips the extra screens, your phone will prompt you to complete the purchase.

This automation system is not available everywhere yet. For now, it is launching on the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 phones, starting in places like the United States and South Korea.

Support is also limited to a small number of app categories at launch, including ride-hailing and food delivery. More apps are expected to join later as Google expands the system.

