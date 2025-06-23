A more Google-y Gemini logo may be right around the corner (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may soon replace Gemini’s current two-tone color scheme with its trademark red, blue, green, and yellow colors.

Google appears to be in the process of replacing Gemini’s existing two-tone color scheme with its signature red, blue, green, and yellow colors. Earlier this month, we gave you an early look at the updated Gemini overlay featuring Google colors. We’ve now spotted similar changes for the Gemini logo and other UI elements.

While digging through the latest Google app beta release (version 16.24.66.sa.arm64 beta), we discovered a new animated Gemini logo featuring Google’s trademark colors.

Current Gemini logo New Gemini logo with Google colors

This animated logo appears when you launch the Gemini app, and the Gemini logo on the onboarding screens also has the revised color scheme.

Current Gemini logo and text New Gemini logo and text

The “Get to know Gemini, your AI assistant” page no longer features Gemini’s old colors at the top. However, instead of featuring Google colors, the text is now black.

Current greeting colors New greeting colors

The color change extends to the chat interface, with the greeting in the center featuring a different color gradient. The Gemini logo that appears above responses has a blue gradient, while the loading animation around it features Google colors.

Current loading animation colors New loading animation colors

So far, these changes are not live for end users in the latest Google app beta release. Google could roll them out with a future update, and we’ll let you know as soon as they’re widely available.

