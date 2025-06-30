Check out Gemini's new avatar in Google colors ahead of its official rollout (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may soon replace Gemini’s two-tone color scheme with its iconic brand colors.

The new colors will appear around the Gemini overlay, which could receive another minor design change.

The Gemini logo will also adopt Google’s red, blue, yellow, and green color palette.

Gemini may soon adopt Google’s iconic brand colors for its logo and overlay. We recently spotted these changes while digging through beta builds of the Google app on Android and gave you an early look at the revamped logo and overlay. However, it seems like Google has another visual change in store for the overlay.

In addition to adding its trademark red, blue, green, and yellow colors to the Gemini overlay, Google may tweak the shape of the overlay and the suggestion chips with a future update. Instead of the current rounded rectangles, we’ve spotted a new pill-shaped design for the overlay and suggestion chips in the latest beta build of the Google app (version 16.25.44.sa.arm64).

The new design also removes the circular background for the microphone button and gives us another look at the new bar that will allow users to swipe up to open the full-screen Gemini experience. Along with this updated overlay, we’ve spotted the revamped Gemini logo with Google’s brand colors appearing more widely throughout the app.

Previously, the new logo only appeared on the onboarding screens. However, it has also made its way to the Gemini Live pop-up and the Google AI Pro promo in the latest release. These changes are still not live for end users, but we expect them to roll out soon. We’ll update this post as soon as they’re widely available.

