Curious when you'll get Gemini for Home access? Google just shared more info

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Two weeks into the Gemini for Home rollout, Google is answering some questions surrounding the new virtual assistant’s release.

It confirms that US users will receive Gemini for Home first, but the rollout is home-based rather than account-based.

The company is asking for your feedback on Gemini for Home as the rollout continues.

Google is making the switch from Google Assistant to Gemini on its smart home products, including Home and Nest speakers and displays. The rollout began two weeks ago on October 28, however, most of you haven’t received access to Gemini for Home yet. We asked readers if they’ve received Gemini access on their Google Home devices in a poll this week, and 89% of respondents said they haven’t.

The Gemini for Home rollout left users with questions, and Google is responding to them in a Google Nest Community blog post. The company clarified a few things about the rollout schedule, namely, when homes and accounts will receive Gemini access. For starters, Google says Gemini for Home is first rolling out to all users in the US.

To ensure users gain access to Gemini for Home as quickly as possible, the company recommends signing up for early access in the Google Home app. It also suggests checking that users’ home addresses are up-to-date, as US homes are gaining access to Gemini features first. Google plans to begin expanding Gemini for Home to other markets globally beginning in the first quarter of 2026, it explained.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The blog post also addresses complaints from Google Home users about receiving Gemini for Home on some homes, but not others. Google clarifies that Gemini access is being rolled out on a home level, not an account level. Those that have multiple homes set up on the same Google account may see one gain Gemini for Home access before the other. These users will get separate invite notifications for each home.

In response to concerns about Gemini for Home not completing requests as well as Assistant, Google updated its Gemini for Home FAQ page to include instructions for submitting feedback. “We want to know every time this happens,” the company explains. “This will help us investigate and work to iron out any issues.”

To submit feedback, Google Home users can ask their display or speaker “Ok Google, send feedback.” Then, Google says users should share the exact query that didn’t work as expected.

Gemini for Home continues to become available on speakers and displays made after 2016. Some features, like Gemini Live, require a Google Home Premium subscription starting at $10 per month.

Follow