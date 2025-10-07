Google starts rolling out Gemini for Home to early access users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out Gemini for Home to Google Home users.

To try Gemini’s Home features, such as Ask Home, you need to sign up for the early access program.

Later this month, Google will start rolling out Gemini for Home more broadly to early access users in the US.

Google has started rolling out Gemini for Home to Google Home users who signed up for the early access program. The company announced Gemini for Home just last week, with headline features like Ask Home, which lets you search your devices, video history, and more by asking questions in natural language. Gemini will also enable AI-generated descriptions and context for notifications, summarize moments with the new Home Brief, and more.

While Gemini is coming to Google Home at large, users who want it right now need to sign up for the Early Access program. To join the early access program, users can open the Google Home app (version 4.0 and above), go to Settings > Early Access, and sign up.

Some members of our team who signed up for early access to Gemini for Home are now receiving emails stating that the AI helper is now available for them to use in the Google Home app. It’s important to note that Gemini for Home’s early access program is not the same as Google Home’s public preview program, so you’ll need to sign up for it separately, even if you’re a public preview user.

Gemini for Home started rolling out to cameras and doorbells on October 1 in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The company says the rollout for smart speakers and displays will start more broadly later this month in the US, with more countries to follow in early 2026.

