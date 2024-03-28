Google confirms Gemini Nano will come to the regular Pixel 8, after all

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed that the Gemini Nano on-device AI model will come to the Pixel 8 after all.

The AI model and two associated features will come to the Pixel 8 as a developer preview in the next Pixel Feature Drop.

The news comes a few weeks after a Googler claimed that Gemini Nano won’t come to the Pixel 8 due to hardware limitations.

The Pixel 8 lacks several features compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, and one of the most controversial omissions was the Gemini Nano AI model. This on-device model powers several local AI features on the Pixel 8 Pro, such as Smart Reply capabilities in Gboard.

Fortunately, Google has just announced that Gemini Nano is coming to the regular Pixel 8 as a developer preview in the next Pixel Feature Drop. The company says the AI model will power two features on the Pixel 8, namely Smart Reply in Gboard and summaries in the Recorder app.

Google explained the reason for the delayed release in a statement: Running large language models on phones with different memory specs can deliver different user experiences, so we have been testing and validating this on Pixel 8. We’re excited to provide the opportunity for more enthusiasts and developers to try out Gemini Nano, where we hope to get more feedback and see more innovation. The news comes after a Google representative stated on an official podcast that Gemini Nano won’t come to the Pixel 8 due to “hardware limitations.” The Pixel 8 has the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 Pro but packs 8GB of RAM versus the Pro model’s 12GB of RAM. In saying so, Gemini Nano is available on the regular Galaxy S24 despite it offering 8GB of RAM too.

We’ve asked Google to clarify the availability of Gemini Nano and associated features on the Pixel 8 (e.g. will users need to install beta software of any kind). We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us. In any event, we’re happy to hear that this feature is finally coming to the regular Pixel 8.

Comments