Gemini may soon do for music what Nano Banana has done for making pictures

TL;DR Google already offers some AI music generation tools, like in the Pixel Recorder app or through Lyria in the Gemini API.

Now it looks like Google could be getting ready to add music creation to the Gemini app.

Music you make with Gemini would be stored with the rest of your content in My Stuff.

Watching an epic action movie with the sound off just isn’t the same — the right music can really elevate an experience to the next level. Not all of us are musically inclined, though, which is why we were so excited when Google introduced a new feature for its Recorder app with the Pixel 10 that used AI to help us create music. Late last year, we saw access extend to Pixel 9 handsets, and now we’re checking out what could be an even bigger expansion for tools like this.

Instead of Recorder, which is just meant for Pixel devices, we’re turning our attention to Gemini itself. Looking through the changes present in version 17.2.51.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android, we’ve identified what appears to be Google’s preparation for a new music generation tool. Here you can see it appearing alongside other abilities we already have integrated into Gemini:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Gemini already has models for music creation, like Lyria, which we’ve been able to access through Veo video generation. Developers can also employ Lyria through the Gemini API, but we haven’t yet seen Gemini offer a friendly user-facing interface specific to making music. But with music generation now appearing in this list, it feel like Google could be about to give us just that.

We’ve also uncovered evidence elsewhere in Gemini that shows Google getting ready to introduce such a tool. My Stuff sorts all your content generated with Gemini, and here we see it introducing a new category for music:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

While this appears to be in the works, we’re still not exactly sure how it will operate, and the introduction of strings like you see here imply that there will likely be some restrictions on how it’s used:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

That could be situational, depending on how you’re trying to employ it, or maybe based on your Gemini account type — we’ll have to keep looking at future updates to see if other changes clarify Google’s intent any.

This may not end up working exactly like music creation in Recorder, but we’ll still be very excited to see exactly how this new Gemini tool ends up coming together.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

