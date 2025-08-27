Recorder on the Pixel 10 is ready to turn your ideas into full-blown songs

TL;DR Google’s Recorder app for Pixels already taps into the company’s AI smarts for features like transcription.

Now Google’s adding a new tool that generates music to accompany your recordings of song ideas.

Give Recorder 30 seconds of a tune, tell it the vibe you’re looking for, and the app fills in the rest.

Taking advantage of your smartphone to quickly record audio notes for yourself is one tool that far too few of use frequently enough. And if you’re using a Pixel, you have even less reason to be tapping in to this resource, as Google’s exclusive Recorder app is one of the best such options around, packed with handy features like AI-powered transcriptions. Now with the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Recorder is getting a fun new upgrade.

Instead of just making it a snap to record music you hear, Recorder is now gaining the ability to create music itself.

It all starts with a recording you make. Maybe you’ve got a few lines of a work-in-progress song bouncing around your head, or just the start of a hook — but the more you have, the better. Google suggest giving Recorder at least 30 seconds to work with, but the app can work with up to 3 minutes at a time.

You’ll select “Create music” from the app’s overflow menu, and choose one of Google’s pre-configured vibes, or set the options yourself. Then Recorder starts analyzing your input, and putting together its AI-generated backing track.

If you don’t love the first result, no problem — just tweak the vibe as needed, and Recorder will have another go at it. Will it make you into the next Lorde? Don’t quit your day job. But this still sounds like a really fun way to be creative during your down time.

