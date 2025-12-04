Your Pixel 9 can now add music to Google Recorder sessions

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google brought music generation to its Recorder app with the launch of the Pixel 10.

This week, Pixel 9 series devices are being updated to get access to those music creation tools.

Google’s also expanding recording summaries to new languages on Pixel 8 hardware.

Google’s Recorder app is one of our favorite things about using Pixel phones, and for a seemingly straightforward app, it offers a whole lot of utility. Beyond recording conversations for us, it’s also able to transcribe them, and has even picked up the ability to use AI to prepare concise summaries. With the launch of the Pixel 10, it added music generation to that growing bag of tricks, and now we’re seeing access finally expand.

It’s a pattern that’s played out time and time again: Google hypes up its latest Pixel hardware by giving it exclusive access to the latest and greatest software features. But then a few months down the road, after that initial excitement has cooled off, Google starts expanding access to older Pixel phones — at least those recent enough to be up to the task.

Right now, we’re seeing a new message appear in Recorder on our Pixel 9 phones, informing us of the arrival of AI-powered music generation, just like we had on Pixel 10 devices:

Sure enough, Google’s latest changelog confirms the tool’s arrival. And that’s not all, with us also seeing some expansion for language support in summaries.

Google may be turning some of this on with server-side flags, because even on Pixel 9 phones running older releases of the app, we’re still getting that message about music creation being available. And Google has already updated its support docs to reflect availability of music generation on the Pixel 9 and languages supported on the Pixel 8 and later.

This isn’t the only change to Google’s Recorder app for Pixel that we’ve spotted this month, and there’s also a rebranding of the “Clear Voice” tool to “Auto Clear Voice” that’s currently underway.

