Google is working on a simpler way to open Gemini full-screen from the overlay (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new gesture that will make it easier to open the full-screen Gemini experience from the overlay.

The Gemini overlay already offers users a shortcut to open the full-screen experience, but it only appears after you start a conversation with the chatbot.

The upcoming gesture will not require users to start a conversation and will let users open the full-screen experience from anywhere on their phones.

Although you can open the full-screen Gemini experience using the overlay from anywhere on your phone, it’s only possible after you start a conversation with the chatbot. There’s currently no way to open the full-screen experience without starting a conversation, but that could change soon.

Google is working on a new gesture that will allow users to open the full-screen Gemini experience from the overlay without starting a conversation. For now, the shortcut to open the full-screen experience only appears after you start a conversation in the Gemini overlay, and this shortcut opens that specific conversation in a full-screen window.

We’ve spotted an upcoming gesture in the latest beta release of the Google app (version 16.19.42.sa.arm64 beta) that will let users open the full-screen experience without starting a conversation. As shown in the attached screenshots, the Gemini overlay could soon get a new bar at the top, and swiping up on this bar will open Gemini in a full-screen window. You can see the new gesture in action in the video embedded below.

The swipe-up gesture will work regardless of whether you trigger it from the Gemini overlay on the home screen or while using an app, making it incredibly easy to open the full-screen experience from anywhere on your phone. Although it’s not live in the current beta release, we expect the gesture to roll out with a subsequent Google app update, since it already functions as intended. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

