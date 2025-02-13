Gemini Live is picking up some new tricks, and Google wants you to know about them

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini has been contacting Gemini Live users to notify them of some new and upcoming improvements.

Upgrades include greatly enhanced support for media, as well as powerful new language tools.

We first heard about some of these last month for the Galaxy S24, S25, and Pixel 9, and now they may be spreading to more phones.

Progress moves swiftly in the world of AI, and this month we’ve already heard from Google about its work with Gemini 2.0 models, introducing new releases and greatly expanding availability of others. Beyond those, we’ve also been tracking Google’s progress with the conversational Gemini Live tool, and right now it looks like Live is the latest facet of Gemini that’s getting some updates.

While Google’s normally not shy about making a big public statement when it’s got some Gemini enhancements to share, this time it’s keep the cards a little closer to its vest, and has so far only been sharing its news by way of email to select Live users, according to 9to5Google. Rather than tossing out statistics about the strengths of Gemini’s models, Google’s message gets right to the impact on the Live experience users can expect, promising more “dynamic and engaging” conversations.

Google references Live embracing Gemini’s “latest model,” and while the company doesn’t get specific about which flavor we’re talking about here, again focuses on the user impact: enhanced language processing including the ability to transition between two languages. We also get another teaser for Live’s screen-sharing support from Project Astra that Google announced last month.

That news included word of Live’s improved media support, but these upgrades were initially supposed to just be for Galaxy S24, S25, and Pixel 9 devices. Google did mention at the time that access would expand in the weeks to come, and these emails we’re hearing about today may be our first sign of that.

Google

As part of that media support, Gemini Live is also changing how it stores some of your data, now disclosing that you can keep a copy of media shared with the service through Gemini Apps Activity. If that makes you feel at all uneasy, make sure you take a moment to review your settings and confirm your auto-delete preferences.

Have you gotten this message from Google about Gemini’s latest features? Let us know in the comments, including which Android phone you’re using.

