Google launches Gemini 2.0 Pro and Flash-Lite with improved reasoning and efficiency

TL;DR Google is making Gemini 2.0 Flash generally available through the Gemini API in AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Gemini app users will now be able to access 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental from the model dropdown on desktop and mobile.

The company is also rolling out Gemini 2.0 Pro and Flash-Lite.

Google first released Gemini 2.0 Flash as an experiment back in December. A month later, 2.0 Flash had its experimental status dropped and the company improved its 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model in Google AI Studio. Google is now making these models more readily available while rolling out a few additional AI models.

Today, the Mountain View-based firm announced that Gemini 2.0 Flash — its workhorse model for developers — is being made generally available through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. This comes only a week after it had made the updated model available to all Gemini app users on desktop and mobile.

On top of this, Gemini app users will now be able to access Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental from the model dropdown on desktop and mobile. For those unfamiliar with this version of Gemini, it’s an enhanced reasoning model that can show its thought process and reason through more complex problems. You can check out a detailed performance comparison in Google’s blog.

If you’re not overwhelmed by all of these different Gemini models yet, then good news, Google is releasing even more. Starting today, the tech giant is launching an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro. Google claims that this model “has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge, than any model we’ve released so far.” It can also call on tools like Google Search and code execution.

In addition to 2.0 Pro, Google is also debuting Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite. As its name suggests, this model is designed to be cost-efficient. Despite that, the firm claims that the model outperforms 1.5 Flash on most benchmarks while being just as fast and costing the same amount. If you want to try this model, it is available in public preview in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Speaking of cost, Google offers a breakdown of the price of Gemini 2.0 Flash and 2.0 Flash-Lite against 1.5 Flash in the image above. The company claims the price of 2.0 Flash and Flash-Lite “can be lower than Gemini 1.5 Flash with mixed-context workloads.”

For now, these models only offer multimodal (text, image, etc) input with text output. However, Google says more modalities will be added for general availability in the coming months.

