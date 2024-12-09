Gemini is getting closer to letting you talk with it in more than one language (APK teardown)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is getting support for having a conversation in two languages.

Although the support page says you can do this already, the function is not currently available.

The feature is only available for speech.

Wish you could talk with Gemini in more than one language at the same time? Google has been working on giving its AI this ability and this feature could soon be ready for prime time.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

On Google’s support page, the company says that users will be able to talk with Gemini Live in up to two languages. It lists over 30 languages that are supported for the feature. However, if you try to use this feature right now, you’ll be out of luck as you won’t have the option to select another language. The firm does mention on the page “We’re gradually releasing updates to Gemini Live, so the latest changes might not be available to you just yet.”

Assembledebug

While digging into the Google app (beta version 15.49.40.sa.arm64), we found Google has added the option to select a second language. Unfortunately, it’s unknown how long it will take for Google to roll this feature out. We would assume it will be sooner rather than later.

In related news, the tech giant is also working on making the Gemini Gems you created sharable in the mobile app. This ability previously only existed on the web version.

