Watch Gemini Live get chatty about YouTube videos in this demo (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature that will allow users to converse with Gemini Live about the YouTube videos they are watching.

This feature is not yet available, but you can catch it in action in the demo video below.

Google is also working on a similar functionality for the PDFs you view.

Google’s vision for Gemini is for it to be the only AI assistant you need for any task, including free-flowing conversations through Gemini Live. We just demoed how Gemini Advanced will prompt you to talk to Gemini Live about your uploaded files. Now, we have managed to activate the feature to have similar conversations with Gemini Live based on PDFs and YouTube videos.

With Google app v16.1.38 beta, in addition to file uploads in Gemini Live, we managed to activate two more features: “Talk Live about video” and “Talk Live about PDF.”

Talk Live about video lets you get chatty with Gemini, with a YouTube video providing context for the conversation.

Talk Live about PDF works in the same manner as demonstrated in the video above, but instead of a YouTube video, the source context is a PDF that is open on your device.

With these two features, you needn’t be within the Gemini app to invoke file or video analysis. You can be in a PDF reader app or in the YouTube app, invoke Gemini through the power button or trigger word, and tap on the relevant chip that pops up to pass on the information to Gemini Live.

Using the Gemini Live interface instead of the standard Gemini interface will be helpful for its conversational approach. You can ask follow-up questions easily without repeatedly going back and forth to press buttons as you would otherwise need to do with the standard Gemini interface. As mentioned, you needn’t even be within Gemini to start talking to Gemini Live about PDFs and YouTube videos, so you practically have a conversational assistant at your fingertips.

None of these new features are currently available in Gemini Live. We’ll keep you updated when they go live and we learn more.

