Google expands Gemini Live to some of its oldest smart speakers and displays

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini Live to more smart speakers and displays.

The assistant is now available on the first-generation Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub.

Google began rolling out Gemini Live to its smart speakers last year in October. The AI assistant became available across a range of devices, including the Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max. It also landed on the recently launched Google Home Speaker. Now, Gemini Live is finally expanding to some additional first-generation speakers and displays.

Google has announced that it is rolling out Gemini Live to the first-generation Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub. If you’re a Google Home Premium subscriber and you own one of these devices, you’ll now be able to have back-and-forth conversations with the chatbot.

For those who are new to Gemini Live, you can strike up a conversation by saying, “Hey Google, let’s chat.” When you hear a chime, you’ll know that conversation mode has started. You’ll be able to talk about anything from what to make for dinner to asking about alien life.

The rollout of Gemini Live on the first-gen Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub is starting today.

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