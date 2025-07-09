Google is spicing up Gemini's home screen with a visual revamp (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new tweak to the Gemini home screen.

The change expands the input box and adds a shadow.

Corners now only appear on top of the input box.

A few weeks ago, we told you about a change that could be coming to the Gemini home screen. That tweak would make the home screen a little more like ChatGPT’s by adding suggestion chips. But it looks like that may not be the only alteration in store for the page.

The current version of the Gemini home screen is fairly empty. There’s a friendly greeting with a rectangle-shaped input box below, and not much else to speak of. While this look comes off as a little barren, it looks like Google plans to spice up the home screen a bit. In addition to adding suggestion chips, the company appears to also be tweaking the input box.

While investigating the Google app (version 16.26.64.sa.arm64), we spotted that the input box now stretches across the screen. The bottom corners are also gone, leaving only the corners at the top. You’ll also notice in the screenshots below that there’s now a shadow at the top of the box.

In our previous APK teardown, we mentioned that the suggestion chips seemed to be early in design. Here, we can see that the design has been smoothed out from rounded rectangles to ovals. As for the greeting, Google has slightly changed the gradient style so that less colors are shown. This is similar to what we saw last month.

On a device with physical rounded corners, this new UI change looks pretty nice. It’s unclear when Google plans to roll out this update.

