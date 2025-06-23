Gemini's homescreen could take this idea from its biggest rival (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is taking some inspiration from ChatGPT.

There are now suggestion chips on Gemini’s homescreen.

Google also appears to have made a tweak to the greeting text.

Save for a brief, friendly greeting and text box at the bottom, Gemini’s homescreen is fairly empty. However, Google could fill up some of that unused space by taking an idea from one of its rivals.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While digging into the Google app (version 16.24.66.sa.arm64 beta), we discovered a couple of changes to the Gemini homescreen on Android. As mentioned earlier, the current version of this homescreen is fairly empty, with nothing standing between you and asking Gemini whatever is on your mind. In this beta version, however, we found that Google could add chips to the homescreen.

Old Gemini homescreen New Gemini homescreen ChatGPT homescreen

These chips provide suggestions for different ways you can use Gemini, including Talk Live, Create Image, Create Video, Build, and Research. These chips don’t work quite yet and seem to be early in design as they lack icons. If you’re familiar with ChatGPT for Android, it has a similar layout for its homescreen. You can see a comparison of Gemini’s new homescreen vs ChatGPT’s homescreen in the screenshots above.

In addition to this change, we also noticed that the greeting is slightly different. While it still features a gradient style, fewer colors are shown.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.