Another useful Gemini Advanced feature is now available for free

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR You no longer need a Gemini Advanced subscription to create Gemini Gems.

The feature lets you set up custom versions of the chatbot to help you with specific topics, like translation, meal planning, or math coaching.

Google offers several premade Gems to help you get started, or you can create your own in the Gems manager within Gemini on desktop.

Google introduced a new Gemini feature dubbed Gems in August last year, allowing users to create custom versions of the chatbot tuned for specific use cases. So far, the ability to create custom Gems has been limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers. However, Google is now bringing the feature to users on the free tier.

Gemini Gems are essentially AI experts that can help you with a predefined topic. Google offers a couple of premade Gems, like a Chess champ, brainstormer, career guide, and coding partner, that you can use to get a feel of the feature before setting up your own. You can even customize the premade Gems to align with your goals, and many Gemini Advanced subscribers have found the feature to be incredibly useful.

Now that the feature is available on the free tier, you can try it out by heading to the Gem manager in Gemini for desktop. You can select one of the premade Gems or set up your own using the New Gem button and customize it per your need. You can even upload files while creating a custom Gem, which will serve as reference to help the chatbot offer more relevant responses.

