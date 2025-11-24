Google trims the fat off Home Brief, delivers Gemini for Home bug fixes

Gemini first started arriving for Google Home users at the beginning of October in early access . Near the end of October, Google opened up the rollout to more users. While it’s not available for everyone yet, those who were part of the first wave to gain access have now had weeks to toy around with new functionality. On the other side of the coin, Google has also had weeks to gather feedback from users. Now the tech giant is rolling out fixes for some common issues.

Google has published an update on its Google Home support page . In that update, the company announces that it is rolling out fixes for the Gemini for Home voice assistant and Home app.

In regard to the voice assistant, Google is releasing fixes that center around media, answers, and Gemini Live:

Meanwhile, the Home app is getting some changes for AI descriptions and Home Brief:

AI Descriptions: Based on your feedback, we have refined our AI descriptions to prioritize key events like People, Animals, Packages, Vehicle, and more. As a result, for all new videos, Gemini for Home will skip generating AI descriptions for generic motion-only events, giving you a clearer timeline.

Based on your feedback, we have refined our AI descriptions to prioritize key events like People, Animals, Packages, Vehicle, and more. As a result, for all new videos, Gemini for Home will skip generating AI descriptions for generic motion-only events, giving you a clearer timeline. Home Brief: We’ve reduced the average word count for the Home Brief, making it quicker to scan and read, without losing important details.

These improvements arrive almost two weeks after the last update. The last update saw improvements to camera feedback, device controls, “Home” and “Away” automations, and more.