Gemini just made it easier to import images and videos

TL;DR The Gemini app now lets you share multiple images and videos from other apps using Android’s share menu.

This ability was previously limited to a single image, and videos previously couldn’t be imported this way at all.

The change is live as of version 1.0.869192867 of Gemini, which is available now.

The Gemini app has let you use the attachment menu to upload videos to the AI for a while now. Now, you’re also able to share videos from other apps into Gemini, as well as multiple images at once.

As of version 1.0.869192867 of the Gemini app, Android’s share sheet can now share both videos and multiple images at a time into Gemini. Previously, you weren’t able to import video files from outside Gemini at all, and while you could share a single image from another app into Gemini, now you’re able to send up to 10 at a time.

The ability to share multiple pieces of media from outside Gemini can save some time if, for example, you want to share multiple images from your cloud storage on Google Photos. Before this latest update, you would have had to download all the images you wanted to import into Gemini, open the Gemini app, and then add those images from inside Gemini using the attachment menu.

Now, you just select the images (or videos) you want, tap the share button, and choose Gemini from the share sheet. There’s nothing stopping you from trying to share more than 10 pieces of media into Gemini in one go, but if you do, only the first 10 selected will actually make the jump — all subsequent files will be discarded.

