Garmin releases its fitness-focused version of Wrapped, but not everyone gets it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Garmin has joined the Wrapped trend by releasing its own 2025 recap called “Connect Rundown.”

Unlike most other services that offer year-end summaries, Garmin’s is behind the Connect Plus paywall.

Many users were already disgruntled with the Connect Plus subscription after spending big money on a Garmin device.

‘Tis the season when every platform rolls out a Wrapped-style recap of the year, and Garmin has joined the crowd with its new Connect Rundown. Before you rush to review your metrics, you should know that you won’t see it unless you’re paying for Connect Plus.

TechRadar reported on the feature’s release, with the Rundown bundling your yearly stats, such as steps, sleep scores, workout totals, Fitness Age, and more, into a shareable summary. Other services, like YouTube and Spotify, offer that kind of recap for free, and Duolingo even incentivizes you to share it. Garmin has opted to make it a premium perk.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

It lands after a bumpy first year for Connect Plus. When it launched earlier this year, many users were nonplussed by the subscription price, having already forked out big bucks for a high-end Garmin device. When we reviewed the subscription, we found ideas like Active Intelligence and the Performance Dashboard useful, but also questioned whether features such as Live Activity and certain training tools really belonged behind a paywall. The one-month trial also felt too short for something tied to expensive hardware.

The Rundown itself isn’t essential, and this move underscores Garmin’s effort to make Connect Plus more appealing in a subscription-driven tech economy.

Garmin also shared some broader trends for 2025. For example, strength training workouts climbed 29%, HIIT jumped 45%, and racket sports rose 67%. Women logged slightly lower stress scores than men, and Hong Kong topped the step charts with averages above 10,000.

Follow