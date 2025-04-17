Everyone hates Garmin's new paid Connect subscription, and I can't blame them

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In late March, Garmin launched a new subscription service to bring more features to the Garmin Connect app. Creatively dubbed Garmin Connect Plus, the new service added a few upgraded tools while asking users to sign on for a $6.99 monthly fee. I briefly checked it out and wrote up a Garmin Connect Plus hands-on describing what readers could expect to find. The negative response to that article sent me down a rabbit hole, digging into the public reception of the new experience so far. The TLDR? It’s not great.

Garmin has long been a beloved platform for serious athletes, but a quick Reddit search will show you a lot of unhappy Garmin customers. Despite the growing trend of subscription-based fitness tracking experiences, many users were fairly surprised by the introduction of Garmin Connect Plus. Some have given the free trial a whirl and found the paid experience underwhelming. Others have been merely disgusted by the announcement in general, citing the high cost of Garmin devices as a contentious point. Given that some of Garmin’s watches run nearly $1000, many shoppers understandably feel the company’s greed in asking for more is appalling. There’s even a call to boycott the service with significant and growing support.

Trusted reviewers have also dug into Garmin Connect Plus and given lukewarm responses. While commending some of the additions, DCRainmaker talks about his disappointment with the company’s new direction. He points out that Garmin has charged for add-ons in the past, but that those have always been extras from secondary providers. About the fee for in-house built features, he says, “Look, I don’t actually have any problem with Garmin charging a subscription for added features – as long as those features are substantial enough to warrant it.” The comments on his review largely agree with those on Reddit: Garmin made a major misstep by asking users to pay more.

Users aren’t just disappointed by what many feel isn’t a robust enough experience to warrant a fee. They’re frustrated by the introduction of a new subscription structure at all, and they’re afraid for the future of their Garmin experience. After sinking significant money into expensive hardware, Garmin shoppers were under the impression that their investment was safe. Now many worry that this change signifies the start of a shift that will leave more tools and features hidden behind a paywall.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Call me cynical, but I wasn’t entirely surprised to see Garmin go in this direction (which isn’t to say I wasn’t disappointed). Garmin’s detailed software has always distinguished its ecosystem, and the ability to call it “free” (with hardware purchases) was an attractive business model. I would have loved for the brand to remain a holdout when the whole market seems to be headed toward subscriptions. Yet, if a company can add value to users’ wrists while incurring an “optional” fee, then of course, they are going to try and make more money. With that in mind, I reviewed the service resigned to the idea of subscriptions in general, and as a result, wasn’t as critical as I could have been.

To be frank, I may be too biased by my positive experience as a Garmin user. I gave Garmin the benefit of the doubt because it has rarely disappointed me. However, the public outcry sent me hunting out users’ concerns to see whether this hate is justified or not. Getting blindsided by an added fee after dropping major cash for a wearable feels like a slap in the face, whether that fee is mandatory or not. The fear that it will become necessary, or that a subscription service will detract from the base experience isn’t unfounded; we’ve seen that story before, and it’s a real concern.

As mentioned in my hands-on, some of the features also feel underbaked. The AI tools need refinement, and the enhanced coaching experiences haven’t added much value to my day-to-day use. I also still think safety features (like LiveTrack enhancements) shouldn’t cost extra. Extras like Active Intelligence have a ton of potential, and live activity features make my indoor workouts a more pleasant experience, but neither necessarily justify paying more.

I'm hoping that Garmin has its ear to the ground and won't continue to disappoint its loyal fanbase.

Reading the tea leaves, offering an underwhelming upgrade as a subscription points more toward a concerning business model shift than a one-time changeup. I really hope Garmin has its ear to the ground and won’t disappoint a loyal fanbase by doubling down on the subscription model, especially since its all-in pricing has been a beacon in the dark world of subscriptions. That being said, I’m not ready to disregard a brand I love without giving them time to prove they have a plan. I reached out to Garmin about the reception of the new service and will keep readers updated on their response.