Duolingo's Year in Review is here, and mine proves the app won't make you fluent

TL;DR Duolingo is rolling out its Year in Review 2025, showing your total XP, minutes, lessons, and more.

You’re encouraged to share your stats with others to get a bonus.

If you don’t see the Year in Review yet, try updating the app.

Duolingo has started rolling out its 2025 Year in Review, giving you a tidy summary of how much you’ve used the app this year. Mine just appeared, and while my stats prove how much time I invest in the app, I’m far from fluent in my chosen language, so it’s also a reminder that Duolingo can be more about engagement than learning.

The company hasn’t made a big announcement this time around, but its campaigns page now reads: “Year in Review 2025 is here. What did you achieve?” and reminds you that you may need to update the app before the recap shows up.

Once it lands on your account, the Year in Review runs through all the usual highlights. You’ll see how many lessons you completed, how much XP you earned, how many minutes you spent learning, your current streak, and how all of that compares to other learners. There are a few other metrics, and the final slide is a shareable card that bundles everything together.

Unsurprisingly, Duolingo encourages you to share that card with friends or on social platforms. Being in the top 0.1% of Spanish learners, I sent mine to a friend as a not-so-humble brag and got awarded 100 gems, fully aware that it was just a bribe to get more of these graphics circulating.

It’s a fun little snapshot of your year with Duo, even if the figures don’t reveal much about your real-world ability to hold a conversation. The recap highlights consistency, effort, and time, and I’ve argued before that these are certainly better than nothing. But they’re also no substitute for practising with native speakers. I’ve learned how to speak Spanish to the cartoon characters over the past couple of years, but I still struggle to catch everything a native speaker says in full flow.

Still, if you’re a regular user, it’s an easy way to see how much learning you squeezed in this year, and maybe some targets to beat in 2026 if you’re still friends with the little green owl. If you’re not, there are plenty of alternative apps you can try.

