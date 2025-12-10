Search results for

Samsung will let you use the Galaxy Z TriFold as a secondary monitor for your PC

The Galaxy Z TriFold supports Samsung’s Second Screen which lets you use your device as a secondary display for your PC.
By

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hero
Samsung
TL;DR
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold supports the “Second Screen” feature, letting it act as a wireless external monitor for your Windows PC.
  • This feature uses the Miracast standard to extend your desktop to the phone’s 10-inch screen without requiring any cables.
  • You can connect by opening the Second Screen page on the phone and pressing “Windows + K” on your PC to find the device.

With the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung has finally delivered on the original promise of foldable phones: a device that truly transforms from a phone into a tablet. When folded, you interact with a standard 6.5-inch cover display, but unfolding it reveals a massive 10-inch screen. The inner display is so large, in fact, that the software treats it like a tablet, even enabling standalone Samsung DeX directly on the device. But the TriFold’s utility doesn’t end there: it can also function as a secondary monitor for your PC.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold earlier this month, the company touted it as the first phone to support standalone DeX. It also noted that, like the Galaxy Tab S11, the TriFold supports Extended Mode for projecting the phone’s screen to an external monitor. What Samsung didn’t mention, however, is that the reverse is also possible: You can extend your PC’s screen to the Galaxy Z TriFold.

This functionality comes courtesy of the “Second Screen” feature found on premium Samsung tablets, a lineup the Galaxy Z TriFold is now technically a part of. Second Screen transforms your device into a wireless external monitor for your Windows PC, utilizing the Miracast standard to beam display data without the need for cables.

Galaxy Z TriFold Second Screen
/u/FragmentedChicken

As long as the Second Screen page is open on the TriFold, your Windows PC can discover it. You can initiate the connection by navigating to Settings > System > Display and selecting “Connect to a wireless display,” or simply press Windows + K to quickly launch the Cast menu.

Installing Samsung’s Second Screen app on your PC unlocks advanced options, such as aspect ratio controls, power synchronization, and auto-connection settings. While these aren’t strictly necessary, they streamline the experience if you plan to use the feature regularly. Granted, a $3,000 phone should be more than just a PC accessory, but if you’re traveling and need a secondary display to multitask, the TriFold is a capable substitute in a pinch.

Thanks to Reddit user FragmentedChicken for the tip!

