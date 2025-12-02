Move over, tablets: Samsung launches its triple-screen Galaxy Z TriFold

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z TriFold.

The company’s newest form factor sports a 10-inch display when unfolded.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in the US in Q1 2026.

For months, Samsung has been teasing the next member of the Galaxy family. The tech giant even showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold in full detail last month at the APEC Summit. But the time for teasers is officially over, as Samsung has finally launched its first triple-screen foldable.

The Galaxy Z TriFold further blurs the lines between phone and tablet. With its two-hinge design, the device manages to fit three screens in one, outdoing the Galaxy Z Fold line. When unfolded, the main screen reaches out to an impressive 10 inches. And at its thinnest point, the phone only measures 3.9mm thick. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded.

To ensure this multifolding device is sturdy enough to withstand everyday wear and tear, Samsung has created a new display technology. This technology introduces a reinforced overcoat to the shock-absorbing display layer to provide better resistance. The display isn’t the only aspect Samsung has tinkered with; the company also refined the hinge design with a dual-rail structure. Samsung claims this creates a smoother and more stable fold despite the varying weight and components across the device.

Along with that, you’re getting a handset with a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chip, a 200MP camera, and the largest battery Samsung has put in a foldable yet at 5,600mAh. The Galaxy Z TriFold offers a wired charging speed of 45W and a wireless charging speed of 15W.

Galaxy Z TriFold specs

Galaxy Z TriFold Main display

10.0-inch QXGA+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

(2160 x 1584)

269 ppi

1600 nits

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)

Cover display

6.5-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 21:9)

422 ppi

2600 nits

120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm)

Memory and storage

16GB Memory with 1TB internal storage



16GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

Battery

5,600 mAh three-cell battery system

Charging

Wired Charging: 45W (Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes)



Wireless Charging: 15 W

Wireless PowerShare

Rear camera

Ultra-wide: 12MP

Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.4 μm, FOV: 120˚



Wide: 200MP

Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6 μm, FOV: 85˚,

optical quality zoom 2x



Telephoto: 10 MP

PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0 μm, FOV: 36˚, 3x optical zoom, digital zoom up to 30x



Front camera

Cover screen: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 85˚



Main screen: 10 MP Main Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 100˚

Sensors

Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer, barometer,

gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity

sensor, light sensor

SIM card

Up to two Nano SIM and Multi eSIM

OS

One UI 8

Network and connectivity

5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth v5.4

Protection

Cover: Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2



Back: Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer



Frame: Titanium Hinge Housing and Advanced Armor Aluminum Frame

Water and dust resistance

IP48

Dimensions

Folded: 159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9mm



Unfolded: 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9mm

Weight

309g

Colors

Crafted Black



Galaxy Z TriFold’s unique experiences

Samsung

Given the new form factor, the TriFold will have a few unique experiences. First and foremost is the auto-alarm that will warn you if you’re folding the device incorrectly. This will be a visual and tactile warning, meaning there will be on-screen alerts and vibrations to ensure you get the message before you make a mistake.

A feature that should prove handy for multitaskers is the multi-window view. The 10-inch main screen can act as three separate 6.5-inch smartphone screens, allowing you to run three portrait-sized apps side-by-side. If you need to close the main screen for something like a phone call, you’ll be able to bring your previous setup back with the taskbar. This taskbar will appear at the bottom right of the display and can be used to resurface any recently used apps.

On top of the multi-window view, the Galaxy Z TriFold will have a standalone Samsung Dex experience. This will allow you to access up to four workstations that can each run five apps simultaneously. You’ll even be able to add a secondary screen with Extended Mode and connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Galaxy Z TriFold availability

Samsung

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be making its debut in Korea first on December 12, 2025. It will be available in the US as well, but we’ll have to wait until next year. No exact date has been revealed yet, but the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to hit US shores sometime in Q1 2026. Once it launches, the handset will be available in Crafted Black.

