The chip powering Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold may have just been revealed by One UI 8 (APK teardown)

TL;DR A new internal beta of One UI 8 has confirmed the chip that will appear in Samsung’s triple-screen foldable.

“SM8750” appears next to the codename for the tri-fold.

This is the model number for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Samsung has been working on a triple-screen foldable phone, much like the HUAWEI Mate XT. Recently, there’s been a flurry of reports about the foldable, including our own story about the device being ready to be put into production. We now have more news to share with you about the device Samsung calls a tri-fold.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

After it became known that Samsung was developing a triple-screen foldable, rumors pointed to the new form factor using Qualcomm’s current flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It looks like One UI 8 may have given us the answer to this question.

In a new One UI 8 internal beta, we spotted a string of code that mentions “siop_q7mq_sm8750.” The “q7mq” part is known to be the codename for the tri-fold. A recent leak suggests the actual name of the device could be the Galaxy Z TriFold. Meanwhile, the “sm8750” part is the model number for the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s not much of a surprise, but it’s nice to finally nail down that detail.

Outside of this discovery, leaks have told us that it’ll have a 10-inch OLED screen, a similar camera setup to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and could cost over 4 million KRW (~$2,930). Samsung reportedly plans to sell the device initially only in China and South Korea. According to the company’s mobile chief, TM Roh, the device is expected to launch at the end of this year.

