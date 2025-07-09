Confirmed: Samsung's tri-fold device is ready to go, so why can't you buy it yet?

TL;DR A Samsung executive has told Android Authority that Samsung’s triple-screen or ‘tri-fold’ foldable is ready to go into production.

The executive says Samsung was investigating whether there was consumer demand for the form factor.

This comes after a report that Samsung could launch the device in just two markets in Q4 2025.

Samsung has been working on a triple-screen foldable phone (or tri-fold, to use the misleading but popular moniker) for a while now. It teased the device at the Galaxy S25 series launch back in January, but we didn’t see any teases at the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch event. However, a company executive has now revealed more details about the apparent Galaxy G Fold.

A Samsung executive told Android Authority that the company’s triple-screen foldable phone is actually ready to go: We’ve had a tri-fold for some time, designed and everything. So it’s not a new concept to us. What we’re debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor? The company representative argued that customers aren’t “clearly” asking for the product to be launched just yet. Will we see the device launch in 2025 or 2026, though?

“I can’t say for certain, and again, I come back to the point, we have it, we are ready (for it), we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That’s what we’re deeply investigating at the moment,” the executive explained.

The news also comes after a Korean outlet reported details about the Galaxy G Fold last week. The foldable will apparently go into production in September and launch in China and Korea in Q4. This limited release would indeed allow Samsung to gauge consumer demand for the form factor ahead of a wider launch.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that it’ll have a 10-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie shooter. Unfortunately, the phone will apparently cost more than four million won (~$2,922).

We also brought you an exclusive first look at the design last week (seen above), thanks to One UI 8. The images reveal a triple-screen foldable that differs substantially from HUAWEI’s landmark Mate XT. In any event, it certainly seems like Samsung’s new foldable phone is a question of “when” rather than “if” at this point.

