Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide joins its sibling for selfie camera upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some details of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s selfie camera have leaked.

According to a noted leaker, the Fold 8 Wide would have the same sleek camera as the standard Fold 8 leaked last week.

The leaker does not say much about any improvements to the camera sensor or the lens setup.

Samsung’s next-generation foldables are rumored to launch in late July. As we move closer to the launch, leaks are picking up momentum. Earlier today, we saw dummy units suggesting that a highly anticipated feature could be added to the Galaxy Z Fold (including the “Wide” Fold) and the Flip 8. Along with that, we’re looking at fresh leaks about the Fold 8’s selfie cameras.

Last week, leaker Ice Universe spotlighted the subtle improvement to the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s selfie camera. While there aren’t any recent updates to rumors about the camera Fold 8’s camera setup, Samsung is looking to reduce the cutout’s radius, which slightly increases the screen’s real estate.

Now, the leaker has shared more details on Weibo, stating that the upgrade is not limited to the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 8. Despite its difference in dimensions, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will also feature a small 2.5mm selfie camera cutout.

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The leaker also says that both the regular Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Wide will feature the same camera. If that’s correct, the Wide foldable could also use the same 10MP selfie camera that was previously rumored for the Fold 8. The Fold 7, too, features a 10MP unit, and we’re unsure whether there are any improvements in other aspects of the camera.

The leaker also suggests that Samsung is moving toward an under-display selfie camera for future generations of foldables. Until the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung had offered a selfie camera tucked under the screen, but switched back to a standard unit with the Fold 7 last year. While the camera would hide under the display when not in use, the layer of pixels on top would result in hazy image quality when in use.

Weibo / Ice Universe

It’s safe to presume Samsung wouldn’t switch back to an under-display sensor for bragging rights alone. Instead, we could hope for it to master the technology before switching completely.

While both the standard and the Wide version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are expected to feature sleeker selfie cameras, no such improvement has been rumored for the Flip 8’s cameras just yet.

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