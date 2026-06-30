Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs leak details high-res displays and a lighter body

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

It’s said that the foldable will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, 4,800mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.

The phone may measure 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when folded and 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded.

Another day, another leak comes for Samsung’s next foldable phones. Yesterday, a leak revealed the camera specs for all three foldables. Today’s leak focuses specifically on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the wider sibling of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Tarun Vats, a reliable Samsung-focused tipster, has shared a list of specifications for the Fold 8. According to Vats, the main screen on the Fold 8 will be a 7.6-inch QHD+ display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the cover screen is said to be a 5.5-inch QHD+ with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It appears these displays will be Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8? 290 votes Galaxy Z Fold 8 63 % Galaxy Z Flip 8 37 %

When unfolded, the leak claims the phone will measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm. Conversely, the Fold 8 is said to measure 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when closed. And we can expect the total package to weigh 201g, which would be 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As we’ve heard in previous leaks, the Fold 8 will run on a Snapdragon processor. This leak provides further support that a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip will be sitting inside. Elsewhere, we can expect a 4,800mAh battery and 12GB of RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage. Finally, the leak mentions Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 support.

The recent increase in leaks is no surprise as we get closer to the eventual launch. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, as well as the Fold 8 Ultra and Flip 8, during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is rumored to be scheduled for July 22 and could be held in London.

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