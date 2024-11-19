The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Fold Special Edition

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority From left to right: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 6.

TL;DR Display analyst Ross Young mentions that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not look like the recently released Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

According to the analyst, next year’s Galaxy Fold SE will look like this year’s Fold SE, indicating that Samsung could maintain two distinct book-style foldable product lines.

The Galaxy Fold series has fallen behind competitors, while the Special Edition did bring meaningful changes.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July 2024 and followed it up with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea in October 2024. The Special Edition does not directly succeed the Fold 6, but on the face of it, the Special Edition is where most of Samsung’s recent foldable innovations have gone. If you were hoping that some of the Special Edition magic would rub off on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, you’re likely in for some disappointment.

Display analyst Ross Young mentions that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE (Special Edition). According to the analyst, the Fold 7 SE will look like its predecessor, the Fold 6 SE (which is officially called “Galaxy Fold Special Edition”).

However, the analyst replied in the negative when asked if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would look like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The Special Edition’s main changes are its reduced weight and thickness, which make it the thinnest and lightest model in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Samsung hasn’t made any revolutionary progress on its main Fold lineup in a few years, and competitors have caught up with thinner and more advanced book-style foldables. Many people had their fingers crossed that the Special Edition’s progress would rub off on the next Galaxy Z Fold. However, it seems everyone should keep their hopes grounded, as Samsung could maintain two distinct product lines in the book-style foldable form factor.

We’ll have to wait quite a while for the next-generation Samsung foldables to launch, at least until mid-2025, based on historical trends. We hope leaks in the future paint a better picture of Samsung’s foldable lineup.

