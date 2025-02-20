OPPO's Find N5 is ready to challenge your foldable expectations

TL;DR OPPO introduces the Find N5, the thinnest book-style foldable around measuring just 8.5mm thick closed.

Fully expanded, the phone offers an expansive 8.12-inch internal screen, with OPPO’s least prominent crease to date.

While the Find N5 is being made available internationally, those plans don’t include US sales.

Foldable smartphones penetrated the mainstream years ago, but there’s still plenty of room for manufacturers to innovate. The allure of having a tablet-sized screen ready to unfold from your pocket at a moment’s notice is easy to understand, and generation by generation, phone makers work to make realizing that dream as practical for shoppers as possible.

One boundary we keep seeing pushed is foldable thickness, as companies strive to build foldable models that don’t feel noticeably different from traditional handsets. This week OPPO sets a new bar that everyone else will be comparing their foldables against as it officially introduces the incredibly thin Find N5.

Measuring just 8.5mm thick when folded shut and a crazy 4.21mm thick when open, the OPPO Find N5 isn’t just thinner but also weighs in lighter than its competition, hitting the scales at a mere 229g. Compared to a foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Find N5 is 26% slimmer and 10g lighter. But the physical dimensions are just one small facet of the full picture here. Check out everything else OPPO has to offer with the Find N5:

OPPO Find N5 specs

OPPO Find N5 Display

Inner Screen

8.12-inch OLED with LTPO

2,248x 2,480 resolution

9.9:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits brightness (outdoor)

2,100 nits brightness (peak)

HDR10+, DV support



Outer Screen

6.62-inch OLED with LTPO

2,616 x 1,140 resolution

20.7:9 aspect ratio

1,600 nits brightness (outdoor)

2,450 nits brightness (peak)

HDR10+, DV support

Nanocrystal glass

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM

16GB LPDDR5X

Storage

512GB UFS 4.0

No expandable storage

Power

5,600mAh (typical)

80W wired charging (SuperVOOC)

50W wireless charging (AIRVOOC)

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP main, ƒ/1.89 aperture, 1/1.56-inch sensor, 21mm focal length

- 8MP wide, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 15mm focal length

- 50MP telephoto, ƒ/2.7 aperture, 70mm focal length



Front:

- 8MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 21mm focal length

Security

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock

Dimensions and weight

Open: 160.87 × 145.58 × 4.21mm

Closed: 160.87 x 74.42 × 8.93mm

229g

Video

4K @ 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR

Audio

Dual Speakers

Ports

USB-C

Durability

Nanocrystal Glass

Software

Android 15

ColorOS 15.0.1

5 years of OS upgrades

4 years of security patches

Colors

Cosmic Black, Misty White

In-box contents

OPPO Find N5

Vegan leather case

Charger (market dependent)

Documentation



Find N5: Building a foldable phone without compromise

Paul Jones / Android Authority

It used to be the case that living on the bleeding edge with a folding-screen smartphone meant making compromises at every turn. Beyond just the sheer bulk of those initial designs, early adopters had to contend with perilously fragile hardware that could seem like it was trying to find any opportunity to break.

With the Find N5, however, OPPO presents us with hardware that is doing just about everything it can to flip that script, from the robust titanium flexion hinge that’s been tested for tens of thousands of fold-unfold cycles in even extreme climate conditions, to the company’s least prominent crease on a folding screen to date.

Similarly, while regular smartphones figured out waterproofing ages ago, ingress protection in general has been a much tougher nut to crack with foldable designs. That’s not stopping OPPO even a little bit, and the company says that the N5 is the first foldable to achieve certification for IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance tests.

The OPPO Find N5 has a higher water-resistance rating than most non-folding phones.

One recurring problem with foldables is where to fit the battery, and with a model emphasizing thinness to the extent the Find N5 does, that’s only going to be doubly true. OPPO rises to that challenge with some silicon-carbon battery tech, letting it squeeze a 5,600mAh component into a smaller space than its predecessor’s 4,800mAh battery took up.

What about the rest of the Find N5?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

As you should only expect from a 2025 flagship, this handset is packed to the brim with the latest silicon — even all this foldable business notwithstanding, OPPO’s put together a beast of an Android phone. That spells not just the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but a full 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM — no 12GB half-measures here. We see the same sort of approach when it comes to the foldable’s storage, and OPPO’s not going to waste your time with paltry capacities: Everybody gets 512GB.

OPPO Find N5: Is thin in? 18 votes Gimme, gimme. Thin is in. 89 % Not for me, thanks. 11 %

Camera enthusiasts should find lots to like from the Find N5’s imaging package, and the “Cosmos Ring” enclosing the camera array is now 20% smaller than on the Find N3. That houses the 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and the 50MP telephoto camera with its periscope lens for capturing distant details. As you should only expect in this day and age, that hardware is helped out every step along the way by the latest AI tricks, from extending zoom performance to 60x to helping unblur those shots you couldn’t quite nail the exposure on.

OPPO Find N5 price and availability Intrigued by what OPPO’s putting down here? We can’t blame you, so how can you go about taking this high-end folder home with you? Well, that’s a little tricky.

The OPPO Find N5 will be available in markets like Singapore for SGD 2,499 (~$1,870) for its 16GB + 512GB variant, with the phone being available from February 28, 2025. For context, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at $1,900 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, making the Find N5’s price very competitive.

Maybe the toughest pill to swallow, though, is that the US isn’t getting this phone — not from OPPO, certainly, but not even from OnePlus. While the Find N3 came to the States as the OnePlus Open, the company has recently confirmed that it has no plans to launch a OnePlus Open 2 this year. Although that doesn’t discount the possibility of it arriving some day, in some other form, we’re not holding our breath. For the moment, that means that foldable fans pretty much everywhere are stuck waiting for OPPO to share the rest of its release plans.

