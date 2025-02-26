Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak suggests we may be getting larger displays

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have leaked.

The clamshell foldable is reportedly a smidge larger than its predecessor.

The pricing is expected to remain the same, starting at $1,099.

Just a couple of days ago, we were treated to renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now a new leak is giving us a peak at the next iteration of Samsung’s clamshell foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Today’s leak comes courtesy of Android Headlines, which includes renders and a few of the handset’s specs. Based on the renders, Samsung appears to be using pretty much the same design from the last generation. However, there are reportedly a few changes that aren’t easily noticeable from these images.

It appears the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be slightly larger than the Flip 6. According to the report, the Flip 7’s dimensions are 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, which is a smidge bigger than the Flip 6’s 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions. Along with the new dimensions, the cover screen and inner display have also grown. It’s said the cover screen and inner display are now 3.6 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively. Comparatively, the Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner display.

Samsung seems to be sticking with the dual camera setup this year. It’s expected that the primary camera will be 50MP and the ultrawide will sport 12MP. While these would seem like the same as before, the outlet predicts that these sensors have likely been upgraded.

As for the internals, there’s no concrete information on the processor. However, it’s reported that Samsung will offer the Flip 7 with 12GB of RAM, and your choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Last but not least, the final detail in the leak reveals the starting price of the Flip 7. It looks like we can expect the price tag to remain at $1,099.

Samsung doesn’t take too many risks with its phone designs, so it shouldn’t be surprising if the company plays it safe once again for the Flip series. Now, if we could just get some information on the chip and the launch date, we’d be set.

