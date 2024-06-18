Samsung's thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 could still be a thing, but not for you

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ might actually be the Galaxy W25, which will be launched in China in October.

The W25 will reportedly be lighter, thinner, and larger than the standard Z Fold 6 but will lack S Pen support.

Whether the W25 will ever make its way to the US market remains uncertain.

For months, rumors have swirled about Samsung launching two versions of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. Some speculated a more affordable FE version with fewer features, while others hoped for a souped-up Ultra model with a sleeker design and better specs. As we get closer to the July Unpacked event, it became increasingly likely that only the regular Z Fold 6 will be launched first, with a second version expected later.

Now, here’s some potentially disappointing news for those craving something new in Samsung’s foldable lineup. The much-talked-about Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ might actually be the Galaxy W25, destined for China ( and possibly, Korea) and set to launch in October. This tidbit comes from the reliable leaker Ice Universe.

To give you a quick refresher, Samsung usually releases a rebranded version of its Z-series foldables in China every year. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 was also available as the Galaxy W24 in China. It sports the same internals but with a snazzy gold-accented look and the highest RAM/storage configuration by default.

This year’s Galaxy W25 seems to be breaking the mold by offering physical differences from the standard Z Fold 6 that the rest of the world will see. According to the leaker, the W25 will be lighter and thinner than the regular Z Fold 6.

This could be because Samsung is reportedly ditching S Pen support on the W25, which could mean removing the digitizer layer under the screen. While this change alone might not make the phone significantly lighter or thinner, it could allow Samsung to rearrange some internals more efficiently.

The tweet also mentions that the W25 will be larger than the regular Fold 6, hinting at a new form factor or aspect ratio for the outer display — addressing a common gripe with the Galaxy Z Fold series. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung markets this redesigned Z Fold 6 variant as a more affordable or premium option. The sleeker design might position it as a premium product, but the lack of S Pen support could be a downside.

While there’s a chance Samsung might eventually release this slimmer Z Fold 6 variant globally, it seems equally likely that it’ll be a China-specific launch to compete with local brands like vivo and HUAWEI, which already offer more advanced foldable designs.

For foldable phone enthusiasts in the US, it appears we might be in for another year of minor updates from Samsung foldables. However, the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 could bring some much-needed excitement to the market.

