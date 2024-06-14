Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs leak: Where are the upgrades, Samsung?

TL;DR Plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs have apparently leaked online.

The foldable will purportedly bring a new chipset and a slightly larger cover screen.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ve got the same cameras and battery as the Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch next month at Samsung’s Unpacked event, and we’ve already seen plenty of leaks. Now, it looks like a giant leak has revealed almost all the major specs.

SmartPrix posted a series of apparent Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs, along with screenshots from a purported Z Fold 6 specs page. Check them out below.

Starting with the displays, the new foldable will apparently pack a 7.6-inch folding display (2,160 x 1,856) and a 6.3-inch cover screen (968 x 2,376). The cover display is slightly larger than last year’s model while both screens see a tweaked resolution compared to the Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset too, according to the outlet. Samsung doesn’t typically mention chipset names in its spec sheets (and there’s no mention here), but the quoted 3.39GHz maximum clock speed lines up with the Qualcomm processor.

One of SmartPrix‘s leaked images points to 12GB of RAM and a model with 512GB of storage, but the outlet claims that 256GB and 1TB options will be available too. It’s unclear if these additional storage configurations were gleaned from the leaked spec sheet or other sources.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: The more things change Those hoping for a huge battery upgrade will be sorely disappointed, as the spec sheet mentions a 4,400mAh battery in line with the last few Fold models. That would be a major downer when foldable phones from brands like HONOR, OnePlus, Google, and others have exceeded the 4,500mAh threshold. Unfortunately, there’s no word on charging speeds just yet.

It also looks like Samsung isn’t offering camera hardware upgrades. The company will apparently offer a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera (f/2.4). Selfies and video calls are handled by a 10MP shooter on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display lens on the folding screen.

It’s fair to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 didn’t have the most impressive camera hardware on a foldable in 2023. So the Z Fold 6 will continue to lag behind rivals in this regard. One upside is that the device will apparently pack 4K/120fps slow-motion recording, although it’s unclear if this will only be available on the primary camera or if it’ll be supported on the tele and ultrawide cameras too.

Other specs leaked by the outlet include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, UWB, and eSIM support. Either way, Samsung will likely rely heavily on Galaxy AI features to sell the Z Fold 6 because hardware upgrades sure don’t seem like a big reason to upgrade.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments