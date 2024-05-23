Galaxy Z Fold 6 could ditch S Pen support for a slimmer design

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rumored to be working on a “Z Fold 6 Slim,” which could launch in Q4 2024.

The Slim variant is expected to ditch S Pen support due to the absence of a digitizer.

This slimmer model might be called the Fold 6 Ultra and priced similarly to the regular Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a truly enigmatic device. There have been rumors of it just being another incremental upgrade, and there have been talks about a more powerful “Ultra” or affordable “FE” model launching as well.

A recent tweet from industry insider Ross Young has added another layer of intrigue to the story. Young suggests the possibility of a “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” launching in Q4 2024, boasting a larger display than the standard Fold 6 and a slimmer profile.

The Q4 2024 launch window would mean this slimmer foldable wouldn’t be part of Samsung’s launch event in July. Interestingly, this news comes just days after reports of Apple potentially introducing a new iPhone 17 Slim form factor in 2025.

Young hints that the key to this slimmer design is the absence of a digitizer. A digitizer is a crucial component that converts the movements of a stylus or pen into digital signals, enabling the S Pen functionality on the inner display of previous Galaxy Fold models. The removal of the digitizer would suggest that the Fold 6 Slim will not support the S Pen.

Removing S Pen support could also mean that the Fold 6 Slim isn’t the rumored higher-spec “Ultra” model, as removing this feature from the Ultra model after including it for years on the standard model might not resonate well.

It’s possible that with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung could be aiming to compete with slimmer foldable rivals like the OnePlus Open and Vivo X Fold 3. Perhaps the company has realized that not many people actually use the S Pen with their Z Fold devices. This wouldn’t be surprising, considering there’s no convenient way to store an S Pen with the Z Fold devices without adding a bulky case to an already cumbersome design.

While the lack of S Pen support might disappoint some, the larger display and slimmer profile could attract users who prioritize ergonomics and a sleek aesthetic. As a Z Fold user myself, I would absolutely not mind if Samsung dropped the S Pen support and used the extra space for a larger battery or better cameras.

Would you trade in S Pen support for a slimmer Samsung foldable? 36 votes For sure, if it means better ergonomics and features 44 % Maybe, depends on other factos as well 22 % Not really, I need S Pen support on my Z Fold 33 %

From what we know so far, the standard Fold 6 will reportedly not deviate too much from its predecessor’s screen sizes and aspect ratios while slightly increasing the cover screen’s width. Additionally, it’s expected to be much lighter and thinner than the Z Fold 5. However, these rumors could very well refer to the new slim version of the Z Fold 6. As of now, we can only speculate on the exact specifications and features of each variant.

Ultimately, Samsung’s Unpacked event in July should provide some much-needed clarity on the company’s foldable plans.

