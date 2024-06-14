Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may not be exclusive to one market after all

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims there is a variant of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

The variant sports a different model number from the Korean model.

It’s said that this variant is destined to launch in China.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks keep coming as we get closer to Samsung’s summer Unpacked event next month. The latest leak deals with the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which will apparently be available in another market.

There have been multiple rumors about a second Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the works, codenamed Q6A. Initially, this variant was rumored to be an entry-level book-style foldable, but an increasing number of reports point to it potentially being an “Ultra” model. Rumors have also suggested that this Ultra model would be exclusive to Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

According to a report from Android Headlines, it appears the premium foldable could arrive in at least one other market — China. The outlet claims that it has found the Q6A codename next to the model number SM-W9025 in a database.

For reference, we’ve seen before that Q6A has the model number SM-F958N, so this new model number suggests this will be a variant of the Korean model. This wouldn’t be too much of a surprise as the Fold goes by a different name in China. For example, the Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is known as the Galaxy W24. As such, the outlet speculates that this Ultra model will be called the Galaxy W25 Ultra. It also claims this model will have the same specs as the Korean model.

Other rumors have hinted that there could be a “Galaxy Fold 6 Slim” as well. However, the source of the leak said the name is undecided, but it could also just be the Ultra.

