US pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks, and it's not great news

TL;DR According to the latest rumor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Once again, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models could be available.

However, each config could receive a $100 price hike over their predecessors.

After months of leaks detailing the Galaxy Z Fold 6‘s design, colors, and specs, we finally have details about its price. Unfortunately, it’s not good news. According to a new report, Samsung’s next foldable will cost even more than its pricey predecessor.

In the report, Indian outlet Smartprix and tipster Evan Blass claim that the 256GB model will cost $1,899.99 in the US, while the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 will cost $2,019.99. The 1TB option could demand as much as $2,259.99. That’s a $100 premium across the board compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Model Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch price Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch price (rumored) Model 256GB

Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch price $1,799

Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch price (rumored) $1,899

Model 512GB

Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch price $1,919

Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch price (rumored) $2,019

Model 1TB

Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch price $2,159

Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch price (rumored) $2,259



The Galaxy Z Fold series was already Samsung’s priciest smartphone line, and increases will make it tougher to justify minimal upgrades. However, it does appear that Samsung is addressing key issues apparent on the previous models. A wider display and overall thinner design for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are mooted, with a larger battery and the usual annual chipset refresh also in the works.

Are you willing to pay $100 more for the Galaxy Z Fold 6? 69 votes Yes, I don't think a $100 increase is unreasonable. 16 % I'm not sure yet. 22 % No, a $100 increase is too much. 62 %

Notably, Smartprix also suggests that the forthcoming foldable will weigh 239 grams, hinting at a phone that weighs just 6g more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and 14g less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Pricing is the one fluid element that can change before a smartphone’s launch, so we’ll have to wait for confirmation from Samsung to be certain. The company could offer pre-order and trade-in deals to soften the financial blow, but we suggest you start counting pennies ahead of the phone’s possible July 10 launch date.

