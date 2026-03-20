One UI 8.5 beta could come to Samsung's older foldables soon

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 beta test builds have been spotted for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The program isn’t officially live yet, but the tipster suggests One UI 8.5 beta could arrive on these devices before the end of the month.

Yesterday, we also witnessed hints about One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S24, S24 FE, and S25 FE.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 was announced alongside the Galaxy S26 only last month. However, for eager users, it has been available in beta for several months before that. Although One UI 8.5 beta was initially limited to the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 joined the club earlier this month. And now, Samsung may broaden the base of users who can try it.

Just a day after the One UI 8.5 beta builds were spotted for the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S24, we’re learning about the likelihood of Samsung expanding the beta program to another set of devices. According to tipster Tarun Vats on X, Samsung’s previous generation of foldables could also join the list of devices eligible for the beta before the stable builds roll out to them.

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Vats noted that One UI 8.5 beta builds with identifiers F956BXXU3ZZCB and F741BXXU3ZZCB have been spotted on the test servers. These build numbers align with the identifiers for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, suggesting the beta program could soon be expanded to include these devices.

X / Tarun Vats

There’s no word on when the update might arrive, but Vats speculates it could come before the end of this month. We hope they’re correct on this, but we’d know for sure only when Samsung officially communicates on the rollout.

If you own the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, you can look out for the One UI 8.5 beta update in the Samsung Members app. On eligible devices, you might find the option to request the beta right on top of one of the banners or at the bottom of the app’s homescreen inside the dedicated card for beta updates. Just make sure to keep checking, as Samsung offers only a limited number of slots for testers.

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