One UI 8.5 beta could land on Galaxy S24 and FE models for the first time

TL;DR One UI 8.5 beta builds for the Galaxy S24, S24 FE, and S25 FE have been spotted on Samsung’s servers.

FE phones historically skip beta programs, so this would be the first time Fan Edition owners get early access alongside flagship models.

Early beta builds suggest a public rollout could be days away.

If you have a Galaxy S24 or one of Samsung’s Fan Edition phones, it might be time to check the Samsung Members app. New signs show the company is getting ready to expand its One UI 8.5 beta program to more devices, and for the first time, the FE lineup could be included.

Tarun Vats on X noticed the first beta builds for the Galaxy S24 series on Samsung’s test servers. This kind of backend sign usually means a public beta launch is just a few days away.

But there’s something new. In another discovery, Vats also found builds for the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S24 FE, adding, “FE devices usually don’t get public beta.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

He’s right. Historically, Samsung’s Fan Edition phones skip the beta process entirely. They wait, they watch, and eventually they receive the stable update alongside everyone else. If these builds go public, it would mark the first time FE owners get early access alongside the flagship models.

You might wonder why Samsung is still running betas if the stable build is already on the S26. Samsung appears to be cautious. The company faced criticism for problems in past rollouts, and One UI 8.5 brings enough visual changes to need extra testing. Instead of risking bugs on millions of devices, they are letting enthusiasts find any issues first.

If you have an S24, S24 FE, or S25 FE, open the Samsung Members app and look for beta banners. Enrollment slots usually fill quickly. If you prefer to avoid beta bugs, the stable rollout should arrive next month, as long as no major issues appear in these test builds.

Follow