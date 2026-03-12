Samsung just expanded the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 Beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

The build carries firmware version ZZC5 and comes in at 4.2GB.

The beta is currently live for these devices in South Korea and the UK.

Samsung just recently pushed out One UI 8.5 Beta 7 for the Galaxy S25 series, inching this lineup closer to the stable release. Now, the company is expanding the beta program to include its latest foldables.

According to SammyGuru, users in the UK and South Korea can now install the One UI 8.5 Beta on their Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. While it’s currently only available in these two countries, other markets are expected to follow soon. Unlike the Galaxy S25 series, this is the first beta for Samsung’s seventh-generation foldables.

This build carries firmware version ZZC5 and it will take up 4.5GB of space. Keep in mind that the size of the download may vary depending on the market. Additionally, the update includes February’s security patch, some improvements, and a few new features.

If you want to join the beta program, you’ll need to head over to the Samsung Members app. Once the app is open, log into your account and then find and tap on the One UI 8.5 Beta Program announcement banner. When the update becomes available, you’ll want to open up your Settings and find Software update, then tap on Download and install.

