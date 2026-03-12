The Galaxy S25 is finally catching up to the S26 with its latest beta update

TL;DR Samsung releases One UI 8.5 Beta 7 for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra as testing moves closer to the stable rollout.

The update is currently rolling out in South Korea, India, and Germany, according to tipster Tarun Vats.

Samsung is currently walking a tightrope between its shiny new hardware and the millions of users still rocking last year’s flagship. The Galaxy S26 series is already available with stable software, but Galaxy S25 owners are still waiting. The good news is that the wait is almost over.

Tipster Tarun Vats shared on X that Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 Beta 7 for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in South Korea, India, and Germany. This firmware is part of Samsung’s ongoing test program based on Android 16 QPR2, which the company has been improving for months before the stable release.

This latest beta is a small update, which often means the stable release is near. Since December 2025, Samsung has released frequent beta versions, relying on early adopters to help find bugs and improve performance before the wider rollout.

Like most late-stage beta updates, Beta 7 mainly brings bug fixes, stability improvements, and system optimization instead of major new features.

Previous beta versions have already fixed several system issues. For example, in the third One UI 8.5 beta release for the S25, Samsung addressed problems with the lock screen clock display, favorites in the Phone app, and the Now Briefing panel not showing up correctly. The company also improved performance in features like Gallery’s Live Effect, which some users said caused lag during editing.

This latest update continues that cleanup effort. You can see the full changelog in the screenshot below.

Currently, the One UI 8.5 beta is only available for the Galaxy S25 series, which is standard for Samsung’s update process. To get the latest firmware, enroll through the Samsung Members app. Once approved, you can download the beta from the Settings menu under Software update.

