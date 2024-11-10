Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE could be more powerful than expected

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could give the Galaxy Z Flip FE an Exynos 2400 processor.

It’s rumored that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get an Exynos 2500 chip.

Samsung has long maintained that it has no plans to make a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold. However, there have been rumors that it may be considering a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip, in the form of a Fan Edition device. Not much is known yet about this would-be mid-range foldable, but a new rumor may have revealed the chip.

During a Q3 2024 earnings call, Samsung hinted that it is looking at making a more budget-friendly foldable. It’s rumored that this handset could be a Galaxy Z Flip FE model and it would be ready for release sometime in 2025. Leaker Jukanlosreve has now posted on X (formerly Twitter) that this phone could be equipped with an Exynos 2400 processor.

If the tipster is correct, it would be a bit of a surprise that a mid-range device is getting the same flagship-level SoC that’s in the Galaxy S24. This could be a promising sign of what to expect from the cheaper Flip.

With this information, we still find ourselves wondering what sacrifices will Samsung make to bring the price down. Sure, the Exynos 2400 chip will be a year older by the time this rumored Flip FE launches, but there will certainly have to be other cost-cutting measures. Will these compromises be made with the camera, display, battery, build quality, or something else? We’ll just have to wait for more information to come out.

Additionally, the leaker says that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could launch with an Exynos 2500 processor. This would be a shift in strategy from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip featured in the Flip 6.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments