This Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak sounds almost too good to be true

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak claims the foldable could get an improved hinge and lose a few grams of weight.

The tipster also claims Samsung may achieve a crease-free display for the Flip 8.

While the leak sounds promising, the leaker does not have a great record, making me a bit skeptical.

Samsung’s next major Unpacked event is fast approaching, where it is expected to announce its new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. While the new Wide Fold has garnered most of the attention, Samsung’s other two foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, should also be unveiled at the launch. Among the three, the Flip has been getting the least traction, which has led us to believe there won’t be any major changes to the phone, especially given the lack of visible changes in the leaked design. However, a recent leak indicates otherwise.

A tipster named Lanzuk has claimed “major changes” coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in a post on Naver, a Korean social media platform. According to the tipster, the meaningful changes coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 8 include a new hinge design and a crease-free display.

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Aside from these changes, the tipster claims Samsung could marginally increase the Galaxy Z Flip 8’s horizontal length, affirming past leaks. Alongside that, the weight could be reduced from 188 grams to 180g.

Naver / Lanzuk

It is worth noting that the tipster doesn’t have an immaculate record, and some of their claims may turn out to be untrue as we move closer to the flip phone’s launch.

The tipster also reiterated what has previously been rumored about the Flip 8, including that its battery and charging speeds remain unchanged from the Flip 7. Other aspects that won’t change over the previous generation include the camera module, the cover display, the speakers, and the vibration motor.

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