Galaxy Watch 9 feels closer than ever with Samsung spotted testing software

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung smartwatch with the model number SM-L345U was spotted on a US test server.

Previous reports suggest that this model number belongs to the Galaxy Watch 9.

This seems to suggest that the smartwatch is done with development and has entered testing.

Last month, a leak revealed that Samsung was working on its next wearables. This included the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. New information suggests that the Galaxy Watch 9 is now a step closer to its eventual launch.

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The firmware file for an unannounced Samsung device was spotted on a US test server by Mohammed Khatri. This device happens to carry the model number SM-L345U. As we learned from the leak mentioned earlier, this model number is associated with the Galaxy Watch 9. Notably, this suggests that the Galaxy Watch 9 has left the development phase and has entered testing.

This news follows hot on the heels of another leak that may have revealed some of the specs. That report claims that there will be 40mm and 44mm variants. The 44mm model is believed to feature a 435mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy Watch 8.

It appears the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has not appeared on this server yet. However, it should only be a matter of time before it does, especially if Samsung plans to launch it alongside the Watch 9.

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