Galaxy Watch 8 hits FCC, confirming charging speed, connectivity, more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has appeared in the FCC’s database.

The regulatory filing reveals connectivity information, including LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth details.

Samsung’s filing also confirms charging speeds and support for the old EP-OL300 smartwatch charger.

Samsung generally launches its new Galaxy Watch products alongside its foldable phones. We’ve already seen a few leaks and rumors regarding the Galaxy Watch 8 series, and one of these watches has now appeared in a regulatory filing.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has appeared in the FCC’s database, giving us a few nuggets of information. For one, the watch bears model numbers SM-L335F and SM-L335U. These model numbers have appeared online before.

These particular models are equipped with LTE connectivity and the filing also lists network bands (LTE FDD 2/4/5/7/12/13/14/25/26/66/71). We also get confirmation of NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, and Wi-Fi topping out at 802.11n (i.e. Wi-Fi 4).

Samsung’s filing gives us charging information about the watch too, with the e-label screen noting 10W charging speeds (5V/2A). Furthermore, the filing notes that the watch supports the old EP-OL300 wireless smartwatch charger (the FCC also used a 25W EP-TA800 charging brick). Check out the screenshots below.

The standard Galaxy Watch 8 series could be joined by the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Ultra 2. So you might be spoiled for choice when it comes to new Samsung watches later this year.

